Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in the early hours of Thursday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight began at around 3 am at a forest in south Abujhmaad when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar, and Kondagaon districts and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation, the official said.

Intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding further details were awaited.