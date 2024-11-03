Elephant Shot With Arrows Fighting for Life in Odisha’s Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: A wild elephant is clinging to life in the Narsinghpur block of Cuttack after being gravely injured by arrows, likely from a poaching attempt. The wounded animal was discovered at Raghupani Bandh during a regular forest patrol, prompting immediate alerts to senior authorities.

Found with two arrows lodged in its body, the elephant sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition. Responding swiftly, a team of forest officials from Dhenkanal arrived at the scene and successfully tranquilized the animal to initiate medical treatment.

Veterinary experts and senior officials from Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar joined the efforts, bringing specialized equipment and medical supplies. Their plan is to keep the elephant sedated to alleviate its distress, allowing them to carefully assess its injuries and begin necessary interventions.

Authorities are investigating whether poachers were responsible or if local farmers acted to prevent crop damage. Meanwhile, forest officials have heightened surveillance in the area and pledged to bring the culprits to justice. According to wildlife experts, the tragic case underscores the persistent threat of wildlife crime in the region and raises fresh concerns about protecting endangered species in Odisha’s forests.