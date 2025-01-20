Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur:�An elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, an official said. The carcass of a tusker, aged around 12 years, was found in the Bagda forest area under the Pratappur forest range in the morning, the official said.

He said forest personnel sent the carcass for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to officials, Chhattisgarh has reported deaths of around 90 elephants in around six years, with causes ranging from ailments and age to electrocution. Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern for the last decade. The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur.