Elephant Death: Odisha Forest Department Faces Probe

Bhubaneswar: A wild elephant, which was found in critical condition after allegedly consuming poisoned food, died under treatment in Odisha’s Baripada Forest Division, prompting a high-level inquiry by the forest department.

The animal was first spotted roaming in a blood-soaked state in forest areas under the division, triggering alarm among forest officials and local residents. The elephant’s tongue was reportedly severely injured, rendering it unable to drink water or feed, significantly aggravating its condition.

According to forest officials, the elephant was initially sighted on December 13 after it moved from the Nilagiri area of Balasore district into the Betanati–Baisinga region of Baripada Forest Division. Visible injuries and continuous bleeding led to suspicions that the animal may have consumed poisoned food.

Acting swiftly on the reports, the forest department launched a rescue operation. On December 14, the elephant was tranquilised and safely shifted to the Talabandha range of the Similipal Tiger Reserve, where a team of veterinarians initiated intensive treatment and monitoring.

Despite sustained medical intervention, the animal’s condition continued to deteriorate. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada, confirmed that the elephant succumbed to its injuries on Saturday.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be conclusively established, forest officials have stated that investigations are underway. An Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) has been entrusted with conducting a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and to determine any culpability.

The incident has renewed focus on wildlife safety and protection measures in forest landscapes. Authorities have assured that the findings of the investigation will guide future preventive steps to safeguard wild animals and strengthen conservation efforts in the region