Elephant Calf hurt in suspected bomb blast in Chhattisgarh forest

Gariaband:�An elephant calf sustained injuries in a suspected bomb explosion at the Udanti-Sitandi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Director Varun Jain, on Monday informed that they had received information about a large amount of blood in an area designated for elephant herd.

An anti-poaching team conducted the probe and discovered that the blood stains were spread across six kilometres at least, Jain said, adding that the injured calf was merely five to six years old.

"From the area near Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, we received information that a large amount of blood was spotted in an area where the herd of elephants was roaming. When the anti-poaching team conducted the probe, we traced the blood stains for foot marks for 6-7 km. We realised that it was an elephant that was injured. Through drone visuals, our staff spotted an elephant calf which is 5-6 years old," the Director of the Wildlife Refuge said.

The calf was injured and its jaw was swollen and it sported an injury in its leg, Jain said, adding that they recovered the remains of the potassium bomb from the area.

"Its jaw is swollen up and there is injury in its leg as well. We also found the remaining potassium bomb. From this, it can be assumed that the (elephant) calf got injured either by chewing on the bomb or stepping on it. We have called a doctor team from Raipur, dog squad has also been called," he said.

"We are looking for a hunter. We have declared a Rs 10,000 reward for those who give any information regarding the hunters. We have also given a complaint to the Police regarding the explosive item. We were only able to trace the injured calf till now. Through a thermal drone, we will find out the extent of the injury. We will tranquilise the calf if required (to provide treatment). We have asked permission for the same." Jain said.

The Reserve Director said that it was a common practice among hunters to place the potassium bombs to hunt wild boars.

"However, we will have to find out the intent whether it was meant for the elephant or the wild boar," he said.