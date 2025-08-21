Election Commission of India Observers for VP Poll

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has appointed two IAS officers as Observers for the Vice Presidential election that will take place on September 9.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two officers of the rank of Additional Secretary, Government of India, as Observers for the upcoming Vice Presidential election 2025," the ECI said on Thursday.

The Observers are Odisha cadre IAS of 1995 batch Sushil Kumar Lohani, who is posted as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and D. Anandan, IAS, 2000 batch Sikkim cadre, at present working as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure. Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS (Assam Manipur 2004), Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, has been placed on the reserve list.