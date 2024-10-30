Elderly woman beaten to death by neighbours in Rajasthan
Jaipur: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.
Ramo Devi Jatav, a resident of Bari area, had a verbal spat with her neighbours, Kanchanpur Police Station SHO Shaitan Singh said.
Following the incident, 7-8 people barged into her house and allegedly hit her with sticks, till she fell senseless.
Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem, Singh said.
A search is underway for the culprits who are absconding, he said.
