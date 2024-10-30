Elderly woman beaten to death by neighbours in Rajasthan

Jaipur: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

Ramo Devi Jatav, a resident of Bari area, had a verbal spat with her neighbours, Kanchanpur Police Station SHO Shaitan Singh said.

Following the incident, 7-8 people barged into her house and allegedly hit her with sticks, till she fell senseless.

Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem, Singh said.

A search is underway for the culprits who are absconding, he said.



