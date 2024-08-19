Elderly Man Kidnaps Toddler Sleeping Outside Temple With Mother, Dumps her after rape

Jodhpur: A 3-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a 45-year-old man while she was sleeping outside a temple with her mother. The incident took place in the wee hours on Sunday at Jodhpur Rajasthan.

She was discovered by a woman while setting up her stall around 6:30 a.m. She was wrapped in a stole and had bruises and bite marks on her lips and back.

A senior official said, "Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and took the girl for medical examination, which confirmed that she was raped. A forensic team was also called to examine the spot."

As the police officials were notified, they launched a thorough investigation. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were dispatched to the scene.

CCTV footage from many sources, including the Abhay Command Centre, was thoroughly examined. The suspect, who was seen taking the youngster from the scene, was identified. After that, the accused was subsequently identified and taken into custody while working at a local tea shop.

As per the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Labhu Ram, the culprit was arrested after the inquiry determined that the Sardarpura region was the last known location of his phone. The suspect, identified as Harish, 45, lives in the Chopasni Housing Board area and works at a tea shop. He got arrested after. He was taken into custody after being found in the vicinity of Ghantaghar.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said the girl's family lives in a slum in Madhya Pradesh. They are originally from Madhya Pradesh.

The child's father works as a ragpicker and the mother suffers from mental health issues, she also has a 5-year-old brother.

The investigation is still ongoing as the authorities continue to piece together the details of this horrific case.