Eknath Shinde vows action, reaffirms safety commitment after Baba Siddique murder

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the state's law and order situation following the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, stating that the government is committed to ensuring public safety and will ensure that the accused responsible for such crimes will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.Shinde confirmed that Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case and reiterated that the safety of Maharashtra's citizens is a top priority for the government.Speaking to ANI, Shinde said on Sunday, "Yesterday's incident of Baba Siddique's murder is unfortunate and sad. Mumbai Police has arrested two people, one is from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is absconding. He will be arrested soon. They will not be spared no matter who they are be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats, their safety is the state government's responsibility and it will fulfil its responsibility."The last rites of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan with state honours on Sunday. He was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday.NCP leaders including, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar were present at the Bada Qabrastan during the last rites of Baba Siddique.The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was murdered after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.After being shot, Siddique was admitted around 9.30 pm on Saturday and, despite extensive resuscitative efforts, succumbed to his injuries shortly.Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, said, "Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU."Another accused in Siddique's murder case has been arrested in Pune, said Mumbai police on Sunday. According to the police, the arrested a 28-year-old has been identified as Pravin Lonkar.According to the police, Pravin Lonkar is the brother of Shubham Lonkar. Lonkaris is one of the conspirators who, along with Shubham Lonkar, enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, Mumbai police said.Esplanade court in Mumbai sent Gurmail Singh, accused in the Baba Siddique firing case to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 21 October on Sunday. The court has also directed to present the second accused again after conducting his ossification test.The incident has sent shockwaves through political and Bollywood circles.Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the family of NCP leader Baba Siddique at Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was admitted before passing away.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with senior police officials, Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, and Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, also visited Lilavati Hospital.CM Shinde vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands following the killing of Baba Siddique.Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam dubbed it a "personal loss" on Sunday after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai.Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Nirupam said that the incident "is worrying and unfortunate" adding that Baba Siddique "was a very good person."The opposition parties raised questions on the state of law and order in Maharashtra.Slamming the Maharashtra government over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that this is the failure of law and order.Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hit out at the Maharashtra government over the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique and said the case points towards the failure of the Chief Minister.Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday called for strict punishment of the accused involved in the Baba Siddique murder case, saying that this is a 'great' loss for the Mahayuti alliance.Siddique, after being associated with Congress for the last 35 years joined NCP eight months ago.Bollywood stars also paid their last respects to Baba Siddique. On Sunday, actor Salman Khan arrived at the residence of the late NCP leader. Salman's brother Sohail Khan, along with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, also visited the residence to pay their respects.In a show of solidarity, actors Zareen Khan, Raj Kundra, and Zaheer Iqbal, among others arrived at Siddique's residence to pay their final respects.