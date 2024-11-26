Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra CM; successor yet to be announced

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, plunging the state into political uncertainty as discussions over his successor continue. Shinde announced his decision following a late-night meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Shiv Sena MLAs, citing "the need for fresh leadership to strengthen governance."

Shinde’s resignation comes amid speculation of growing differences within the ruling alliance and pressure from the BJP, its coalition partner, to address political challenges ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is considered a frontrunner to take over, though no official confirmation has been made.

In his resignation statement, Shinde expressed gratitude to his party and the people of Maharashtra for their support during his tenure. “I have done my best to serve the state. Now, it is time for a new face to take the lead and guide Maharashtra forward,” he said.

The resignation has sparked widespread speculation about potential power shifts within the state government. Political analysts suggest the BJP may seek greater control in the alliance, possibly by installing a leader from its own ranks as the next Chief Minister.

Shinde, who assumed office in June 2022 after leading a dramatic rebellion within the Shiv Sena, faced criticism over his administration's handling of key issues, including inflation, infrastructure development, and farmer grievances.

The decision on Shinde’s successor is expected to be finalized in the coming days. Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, have criticized the instability in the ruling coalition, accusing it of prioritizing politics over governance.

As Maharashtra awaits clarity, the political landscape remains tense, with all eyes on the BJP’s next move.