Eknath Shinde reiterates support for Shiv Sena candidate in Mahim, prioritises worker morale

Mumbai: As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is making his political debut from Dadar Mahim constituency, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Saturday reiterated support for their candidate Sada Sarvankar.

Maharashtra elections will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes held on November 23.





During the Lok Sabha elections, MNS had offered unconditional support to the Mahayuti; however, for the current Assembly election, the MNS has fielded candidates in over 100 seats, positioning them against both the ruling BJP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in an exclusive interview with ANI talked about his relationship with Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray.On Raj Thackeray fielding his son from Mahim, Eknath Shinde, when asked will he bless Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray who will make his debut in this polls?"He (Raj Thackeray) was with us in the Lok Sabha elections. I had a conversation with him as to what is his strategy, and he said to let Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP decide first. But they directly fielded their candidates. We also have an MLA there."Emphasising the need to boost the morale of party workers during elections, Eknath Shinde said, "The workers should also be looked after while contesting elections. We should not let the morale of the workers down." Shinde exudes confidence in Mahayuti's victory in the Assembly election "Certainly, today we have an alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP Ajit Pawar. We are contesting the elections under the same alliance, we have RPI's Athavale. We will contest the elections and will win with a majority," Sindhe said.Mahim seat candidates are Amit Thackeray (MNS), Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)and Mahesh Sawant Shiv Sena (UBT)Mahim assembly constituency total voters are 2,24,700 .. Marathi 1,23,400, North Indians are 21,200, Gujarati and Rajasthani 20,800, South Indians 13,600, Christian 11800, and Parasi 8500.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42