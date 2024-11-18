Eight Naxals planning attack on security forces held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Eight lower-rung Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.



The arrested cadres were planning to plant an IED between the Usoor- Tekmetla route to target security forces.

They were apprehended on Saturday by security personnel between the Usoor and Tekmetla villages during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard and the local police, an official said.

Security personnel seized three tiffin bombs, wires, and other materials from Joga Madvi, Deva Sodhi, Guddi Madvi, Chula Hemla, Sukla Sodhi, Payki Madkam, Sukka Kunjam and Malla Midiyam.

Notably, Naxalites are facing severe backlash in Chhattisgarh as security forces have launched a relentless campaign to eradicate the Left Wing Extremism from the CPI (Maoist) strongholds.

A day before, five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in the Bastar region, taking the toll of Naxalites killed in separate encounters this year to 197.