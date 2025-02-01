Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

A fierce encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Saturday, with reports indicating that 8 Naxalites were killed. The gunfight erupted around 8.30 am in the forest of the Gangaloor police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the official said.

He said intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, and further details are awaited. He also added that the personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) are involved in the operation that was launched on Friday based on inputs about the presence of the west Bastar division of Maoists.



