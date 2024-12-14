Eight held for Gangrape at Guwahati Temple during Raas Mahotsav

Silchar: Police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the alleged gangrape of a girl at a Durga temple in Guwahati during the Raas Mahotsav on November 17. The victim remains unidentified, and authorities are intensifying efforts to locate her, said Padmanabh Baruah, DCP, Guwahati West.

The perpetrators, aged 18 to 23, reportedly filmed the assault and shared it on social media, with the video surfacing three weeks later. The arrested include Robin Das, Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21). Police continue searching for the ninth suspect.

The arrests began after Dharmendra Kalita, officer-in-charge of Gorchuk Police Station, received the video via WhatsApp early Friday. Raids in areas like Boragaon, Noonmati, and Jalukbari led to the detention of the suspects. During interrogation, the accused admitted to gangraping the girl while intoxicated and recording the act.

Locals have criticised authorities for neglecting reports of substance abuse near the temple, claiming stricter action could have prevented the incident. Police have urged the public to avoid sharing the video, warning of legal consequences for forwarding it.