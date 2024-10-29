Efforts Were Made to Undermine Sardar Patel, Says Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that efforts were made to erase and undermine Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s enormous contribution to the country and he was deprived of Bharat Ratna for a long time.

Flagging off “Run for Unity” ahead of the birth anniversary of Patel, the minister said it was due to the foresightedness and acumen of the country’s first home minister that over 550 princely states were merged with the Union of India and the country became united.

It was because of Sardar Patel that the Lakshadweep Islands, Junagarh, Hyderabad and all other princely states were merged with India, he said. “But there were efforts to erase and undermine the enormous contribution of Sardar Patel to the country. He was also deprived of Bharat Ratna for a long time,” Shah said while addressing participants at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the tallest statue of Patel in Kevadia, honoured him in a befitting manner and had kept his memory alive, he said.

Shah said the people of the country are now united and have dedicated themselves to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s dream of turning India into a fully developed nation by 2047. “The Prime Minister had put forth before all countrymen the pledge to build a fully developed India by 2047, which would be at the top of the ladder in every field in the world,” he said.

He said now India stands before the world as a flourishing, developing and strong nation. “The great ideas of Sardar Patel will definitely become a guiding light for the young generation of the country,” he added.

The home minister said the “Run for Unity” is normally organised on October 31, the birth anniversary of Patel. But this year, it was organised two days ahead as Diwali is falling on that day, he added.

“Today is Dhanteras and we are organising the run on this auspicious occasion,” the home minister said.