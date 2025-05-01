Effective Path For Building Economic Resilience Is To Build Domestic Efficiencies and Competitiveness: FM

New Delhi/Kolkata: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the most effective path for building economic resilience is to build domestic efficiencies and competitiveness. “The government sees the private sector as a trusted co-partner in development,” she said while addressing the officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after inaugurating the ‘Corporate Bhavan' in New Town in Kolkata.

“In this phase of a rapidly evolving global policy landscape with a number of imponderables, our conviction is that the most effective path to building economic resilience is to build domestic efficiencies and competitiveness,” the minister said, adding that improving ease of doing business is a key component of the vision to ensure India becomes a global economic powerhouse.

The minister also said that the government remains committed to simplifying business regulations to encourage entrepreneurship, strengthening institutions that promote fairness and accountability in corporate governance, and supporting a culture of innovation and skill development. “The country’s regulatory frameworks must not only safeguard good governance but also enable enterprise, encourage formalisation, and build trust in the systems,” she said.

She further said that the Corporate Bhavan would become a true single-window interface for companies, insolvency professionals, auditors, startups, and investors seeking timely corporate regulatory services. “The consolidation of services at the Corporate Bhavan will help significantly cut costs, accelerate approval process, and improve operational efficiency – all of which will help enhance ease of doing business,” she added.