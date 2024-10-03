ED summons former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in money laundering case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former India captain and Congress politician Mohammad Azharuddin for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday. The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3, the sources said.



The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad cricket association in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of the funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.