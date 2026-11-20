New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Satnam Singh Sandhu, a Rajya Sabha member of the ruling BJP, for examination in a case linked to an alleged multi-crore fraud with investors by a Punjab-based company.

Sandhu (57) is also the chancellor of the Chandigarh University, a private university in Mohali.

Officials said the nominated MP was first summoned to appear before the federal agency on November 12, but since he skipped the notice, he has now been asked to depose on November 25.

There was no immediate response from Sandhu.

The officials said the probe relates to a company named Vuenow, which is alleged to have orchestrated the multi-crore-rupee "Cloud Particle Scam" through which the hard-earned money of the public was siphoned off by the accused.

It is alleged by the ED that entities linked to Sandhu received certain funds from Vuenow Group companies.

According to the officials, Sandhu has been summoned to verify the nature and purpose of these transactions and does not have a "direct role" in the case.

The ED has arrested three persons in the case, including Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and founder of the Vuenow Group, and his wife, Dimple Kharour.

The agency has been investigating the case since 2024 under both the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).