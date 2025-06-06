ED Raids Loan Fraud Locations

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids at 10 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of`190 crore.

The raids were related to a case related to Shri Sidhdata Ispat Private Limited and others in which Bank of Baroda (former Dena Bank) is claimed to have been defrauded, the officials said here on Thursday.

Besides Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Panipat in Haryana were searched by the agency’s sleuths.

The raided premises are linked to the directors, promoters, partners, auditors, and other conspirators associated with the Shri Sidhdata Ispat Private Limited and the central financial agency has been investigating a Rs 190 crore worth alleged bank loan fraud case, they said.

