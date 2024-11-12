ED raids Jharkhand, West Bengal in Bangladeshi infiltration case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids on Tuesday at over a dozen locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation related to suspected Bangladeshi infiltration.

The raids are being carried out by multiple ED teams under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources suggest that the ED is probing several individuals and organizations allegedly linked to illegal financial activities tied to cross-border movement.

The operation, which began early Tuesday, is expected to uncover financial records and additional links that could shed light on money laundering networks facilitating the infiltration.

The ED has also taken over the investigation of the Bangladeshi infiltration case initially registered on June 6, 2024, at the Bariatu Police Station in Ranchi, Jharkhand. With the case now under ED’s jurisdiction, the agency will continue to probe the financial and logistical networks involved, which may have broader implications for cross-border security.