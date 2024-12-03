ED raids in Bengal over irregularities in NRI quota medical admissions

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Tuesday started simultaneous raids and search operations at different locations in West Bengal in connection with alleged irregularities in NRI quota admissions in several medical colleges and hospitals, an officer said.

The ED officers also conducted raids at the residences of officials of those institutions in Kolkata's Salt Lake as well as in the districts of Birbhum, Durgapur, Jhargram, and Burdwan, he added.

Accompanied by a large number of central forces, the ED officers also raided the residence of former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth in Haldia and the medical colleges run by his NGO. Similar raids were on at Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital in Bolpur's Mukul area, he added.