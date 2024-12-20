ED Raids ex-Odisha Congress Chief's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on the residence of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president and ex-minister Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the ED raid was on at Patnaik’s house located in Nayapalli area in the state capital till the time of going to the press.

The ED team comprising around eight to nine members is carrying out the raid from around 7 am today, sources informed, adding that the raids are underway at three places in Bhubaneswar.

Though it is still unclear why the central agency is carrying out searches at the house of the senior Congress leader, it is suspected that illegal financial transactions might be the reason behind the ED action.

No comment from Patnaik could be obtained over the ED raid.

A couple of days ago, the central agency had also carried out raids on the houses of Opposition Chip Whip Pramilla Mallik’s brother late Khirod Mallik’s residence in New Delhi and three places in Sambalpur on Wednesday in connection with an alleged financial fraud amounting to Rs 231 crore. The raids were carried out for the second day on Thursday as well.

Mallik’s non-governmental organisation (NGO)-Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), is under scrutiny for purportedly misusing a significant amount of funds.