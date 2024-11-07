ED raids Amazon, Flipkart vendors over FEMA violations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Thursday at 15-16 locations linked to vendors on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart as part of a probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said. The raids took place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Hyderabad, targeting sellers registered with these platforms.

The investigation focuses on financial transactions involving "preferred" vendors on Amazon and Flipkart, amid increasing regulatory scrutiny on e-commerce companies operating in India. According to officials, the ED's probe aims to examine suspected foreign exchange law violations by certain sellers on these platforms.



