ED Raids 3 Visa Consultancy Firms in Ludhiana and Chandigarh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it raided three visa consultancy firms in Ludhiana and Chandigarh in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to immigration fraud. The firms reportedly provided fraudulent documentation and services to individuals seeking to travel to the United States.

According to the ED, the searches were conducted on Tuesday at five commercial and residential premises belonging to Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants, Infowiz Software Solution, and related entities. Investigators seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and around Rs.19 lakh in cash during the operation.

The central agency’s action follows several FIRs filed by the Punjab and Delhi police, based on a complaint from the Overseas Criminal Investigations office of the US Embassy in Delhi. The complaint alleged “fraudulent activities” by the targeted companies, which included forging educational certificates and experience letters for individuals ineligible for US visas.

The ED stated that the accused entities also transferred funds to visa applicants’ accounts to artificially show minimum required balances, thus bolstering their perceived eligibility for US visas. “They wrongfully manipulated facts and circumstances to help the applicants obtain visas, charging hefty commissions for these services,” the agency said.

The proceeds of these crimes, according to officials, were invested in both movable and immovable properties and diverted into multiple bank accounts. The ED noted that it has intensified its probe into these alleged financial irregularities.

The issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking has again come under scrutiny following the recent deportation of several Indians from the United States, reportedly conducted under the country’s revised immigration enforcement policies.