ED finds irregularities in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Saturday that it has uncovered alleged irregularities following recent raids related to a money laundering investigation into the "black marketing" of tickets for popular concerts, including Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati'.

The ED conducted searches at 13 locations across five states on Friday, specifically in Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Punjab (Chandigarh). The agency's probe aims to dismantle a network involved in the illegal sale of concert tickets, particularly during periods of high demand when tickets on standard platforms like Zomato and BookMyShow quickly sell out.

The ED's investigation revealed that several individuals are allegedly known for providing access to these sought-after tickets, including counterfeit tickets sold through social media channels such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

In a statement, the ED noted that its searches yielded several "incriminating" items, including mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards associated with the ticket sales scheme. The operation is focused on identifying the illegal ticket sales, uncovering the financial networks that support these activities, and tracing the proceeds of crime generated from these illicit operations.

This development highlights ongoing concerns regarding the misuse of concert tickets and the exploitation of fans seeking access to live performances, prompting regulatory scrutiny and law enforcement actions aimed at curbing such fraudulent practices.







