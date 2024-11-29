ED Conducts Searches at Raj Kundra’s Residence in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations, including the residence of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The searches are linked to an ongoing money laundering investigation involving financial irregularities and suspected links to criminal activities.

According to sources, the ED conducted searches at Kundra’s Mumbai residence early in the morning. Raids were also conducted at properties linked to other individuals suspected of involvement in the case. The investigation stems from allegations of large-scale financial transactions that violated regulatory norms, raising suspicions of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kundra, who gained attention in the past due to his controversial association with an online pornography racket, is reportedly being scrutinized for financial dealings that allegedly extend beyond his previous cases. Officials believe the money trail could lead to international transactions and hidden financial networks. The ED aims to unearth the source of funds and their possible connections to illicit activities.

Reports suggest that the raids resulted in the seizure of digital evidence, documents, and other materials that may help investigators establish the alleged money laundering trail. While Kundra has not officially commented on the ED action, legal experts anticipate that he may be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

The raids come amid a broader crackdown by the ED on economic crimes, particularly those involving high-profile individuals. The agency has been intensifying efforts to curb financial irregularities, focusing on high-net-worth individuals and businesses suspected of bypassing financial laws.

Raj Kundra has had a controversial history, including a temporary arrest in 2021 for his alleged involvement in producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile apps. Although he has denied all allegations and claimed innocence, the current investigation adds another layer to the scrutiny surrounding his business dealings.

The ED has yet to release an official statement on the outcomes of the raids. However, officials confirmed that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to trace money laundering activities in India, which have significant implications for the country’s financial stability. Further developments are expected as the investigation unfolds.