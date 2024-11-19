ED arrests Ravi Attri, Subhash Prakash in UPSC paper leak case

The paper leak was reportedly coordinated through a well-organized network, which included intermediaries, and targeted crucial UPSC exams. Attri and Prakash were arrested after substantial evidence was uncovered linking them to the leak. Both individuals are accused of conspiring with others to help candidates cheat in exchange for significant bribes.

The ED has launched a series of raids in multiple locations, seizing documents, electronic devices, and large sums of money believed to be proceeds of the crime. The investigation is still ongoing, with more arrests expected as the authorities probe further into the syndicate's operations.

This paper leak case highlights the growing concerns over the integrity of India's prestigious civil services exams, and authorities have vowed to take stringent action against those involved. The UPSC has also assured that it will continue to strengthen its security measures to ensure fairness in the examination process.