ED arrests dismissed Punjab police inspector under PMLA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Inderjit Singh, a Punjab police inspector, who is now dismissed from service, under the provisions of PMLA-2002.

After his arrest, the ED officials produced before the special court in Mohali. The court later granted the custody of Inderjit Singh to ED. The ED initiated investigation based on the FIR issued by the Punjab police under various provisions of NDPS Act and other provisions of Arms Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC).