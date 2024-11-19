ED arrests 2 in illegal mining case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said on Tuesday. The two persons have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.

They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh, the sources said. The ED case is understood to be based on an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police. Details of the case are awaited.



