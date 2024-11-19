 Top
Home » Nation

ED arrests 2 in illegal mining case

Nation
Deccan Chronicle
19 Nov 2024 11:42 AM IST
ED arrests 2 in illegal mining case
x

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested two persons in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, official sources said on Tuesday. The two persons have been identified as Gyanchand and S Dhiman.

They have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night from Himachal Pradesh, the sources said. The ED case is understood to be based on an FIR by Uttar Pradesh Police. Details of the case are awaited.


Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick