ECI Issues Notification for J&K Polls, Security Reviewed

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday set the ball rolling on long-awaited Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by issuing the notification for the first phase in which 24 segments will go to polls on September 18.

Meanwhile, J&K’s Chief Secretary Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Tuesday held a meeting with top civil administration and police department officials here to take stock of the security arrangements being made to ensure smooth conduct of Assembly elections, an official spokesman said.

The ECI had on August 16 announced to hold the Assembly polls in J&K in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 4. Various political parties welcomed the announcement, hoping it would restore democracy and help its people towards facing the long-standing challenges democratically. However, most of them also emphasized the importance of restoring J&K’s statehood at the earliest to meet the collective desire of its people.

Following the ECI’s issuing the notification for the first phase of the elections, the nomination process for the candidates has started. As per the notification, the last date for making nominations for the first phase is August 27, while the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on August 28. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30 and the date of poll, if necessitated, is September 18.

In this phase 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region will go to polls. The seats are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, Damhal Hanji Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, and Pahalgam-all in the south of the Kashmir Valley and Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal in the Chenab valley of the Jammu region.

An official statement issued here said that CS Mr. Dulloo, at his meeting with the officers, impressed upon the concerned to make robust arrangements for additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) required in each district. He asked for identification of feasible locations for camping these security forces which are amenable in terms of basic amenities like water, power, toilets and others.

“He also sensitized the administration to look into the security and accommodation of contesting candidates. He advised for making adequate arrangements for such protected persons along with other requirements for their campaigning and electioneering,” the statement said.

It added the CS implored upon the Transport Department to make a prior roadmap in collaboration with the respective districts for making available the requisite number of buses, LMVs and HMVs for ferrying polling staff, security forces and other poll materials. He also enjoined upon the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir Valley “to personally monitor these activities along with specifying places, carrying out necessary repairs, if any before the actual dates of polling there”.

He directed for submitting the daily reports about the progress made on this account, the statement said.

