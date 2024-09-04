ECI Bans Exit Polls in J&K, Haryana Between Sept.18 & Oct.5

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the publication of exit polls between September 18 and October 5 for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

The ECI said on Wednesday that conducting, publishing, or publicizing exit polls by any means, including print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner, will not be allowed during this period.

The polling for the 90-member J&K Assembly will be held in three phases -September 18 and 25 and October 1. In Haryana, the elections are scheduled for October 5 to elect all 90 members of the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on October 8 in Haryana as well as in J&K.

“In exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and considering the provisions of sub-section (2) of the same section, the EC hereby notifies the period between 7 am on September 18 and 6,30 pm on October 5 as the period during which the conducting, publishing, or publicizing of exit polls by any means, including print or electronic media, or dissemination in any other manner, shall be prohibited in connection with the aforementioned general elections (in J&K and Haryana),” a notification issued by it said.

The exit poll ban on election results, according to notification, starts from the beginning of hours fixed for the poll on the first day of the poll and continues till half an hour after the closing of the poll.

The ECI further said that under Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter, including the results of any opinion poll or other poll survey, in any electronic media, is prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the conclusion of polling in connection with these elections.

The notification says that any person who contravenes the provisions of this section can be sentenced to imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years, or with a fine, or both.