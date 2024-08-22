ECI advises observers to be vigilant about false narratives for timely action

New Delhi: For the ongoing general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Haryana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday organised a briefing for observers to be deployed in J&K and Haryana.



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. S S Sandhu personally briefed the observers on their critical and important role in their allotted constituencies.

Over 400 senior officers drawn from IAS, IPS officers as well as officers from Indian Revenue Service and few other Central Services attended the briefing meeting which was organised at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi.

Around 200 General Observers, 100 Police Observers and 100 Expenditure Observers are to be deployed in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana. Reminding observers of their crucial role, Rajiv Kumar emphasised that the observers as representatives of the Commission were expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders including candidates and public at large.

He also advised them to overcome language barriers and ensure that there are no gaps in communication. Stating that the observers will also be observed by the watchful gaze of the parties, candidates, voters and the Commission alike, Rajiv Kumar added that their inputs will be critical in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections.

He also advised observers to be vigilant towards false narratives trying to derail the election process, for timely action. Gyanesh Kumar, in his address, emphasised that observers should observe the complete election ecosystem for a free and fair elections. Noting that the Assembly elections are keenly contested, he said that the role of observers becomes all the more critical in these elections.

Dr. Sandhu stressed on three points in his address to the observers in light of their role as the eyes and ears of the Commission. Dr. Sandhu stated that accessibility, visibility and responsiveness are essential to develop a virtuous spiral enhancing the conduct of the elections.