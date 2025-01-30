EC warns Kejriwal against mixing issues, seeks evidence on poisoned water claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to refrain from mixing governance issues with election campaigns and to provide factual evidence supporting his recent claim that Delhi’s water supply is being "poisoned."

Kejriwal had alleged that the Delhi government’s water supply was being deliberately contaminated, calling it a conspiracy to harm the public. His remarks, made during election rallies, stirred controversy, with opposition parties accusing him of fearmongering ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed his claims as an attempt to divert attention from governance failures, while the Congress also questioned the basis of his statements.

Taking note of the remarks, the EC reminded Kejriwal that while political leaders have the right to criticize, their statements should be backed by verifiable evidence. It emphasized that such claims could mislead voters and create unnecessary panic among citizens. The commission further advised him to avoid conflating administrative concerns with electoral rhetoric.

In response, AAP leaders defended Kejriwal, asserting that water contamination reports had surfaced from various parts of the city. They argued that the Chief Minister was only highlighting a serious issue affecting public health. However, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which operates under Kejriwal’s government, has yet to present any official findings supporting his allegations.

The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions as parties gear up for the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal’s campaign has centered on issues of governance, including education, healthcare, and water supply. The BJP, on the other hand, has criticized AAP’s handling of key services in Delhi, making water quality a fresh battleground in the political discourse.

The EC’s directive serves as a warning to all political leaders to maintain factual accuracy in their statements during election campaigns. It remains to be seen whether Kejriwal will provide concrete evidence or tone down his rhetoric in the coming days. Meanwhile, voters are left to navigate through conflicting claims as the political battle intensifies.