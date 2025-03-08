EC to Resolve EPIC Duplication in 3 Months

New Delhi: Responding to concerns raised over duplicate EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday its plan to resolve the long-standing discrepancies within three months. The Commission stated it would introduce unique national EPIC numbers for both existing electors identified with duplicate numbers and future voters.

The issue gained attention after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) highlighted inconsistencies, accusing the ECI of malpractice. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the ECI's acknowledgment of the issue came only after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exposed these anomalies. He criticised the poll body's explanation regarding incorrect EPIC numbering series, demanding transparency about the exact number of duplicate EPICs currently in existence.

Meanwhile, the Congress reinforced its stance that the voter lists under the current ECI leadership remain flawed. It questioned the Commission’s delay in addressing this critical issue and accused it of previously misrepresenting the uniqueness of voter IDs. The party also expressed dissatisfaction over the ECI’s reluctance to provide voter roll copies, particularly regarding recent controversies during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Clarifying its position, the ECI stated that duplicate numbers originated from incorrect numbering series used by certain Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) since 2000. The discrepancies remained unnoticed because individual states independently managed their electoral databases. The Commission emphasised that despite duplication, each voter is restricted to casting ballots only at their designated polling station.

Explaining the electoral roll revision process, the ECI highlighted its rigorous checks, including Annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) conducted between October and December each year. The recent SSR concluded in January 2025. Additionally, the Commission pointed out that voters and political parties have ample opportunities to raise objections or appeals regarding voter roll discrepancies.

The ECI defended its record, noting that during Maharashtra’s recent assembly elections, only 89 out of nearly 10 crore registered voters raised complaints, with merely one case reaching the Chief Electoral Officer level.

The opposition parties, however, remain skeptical, insisting that the ECI's explanations are insufficient and demand greater transparency and accountability regarding India's electoral processes.