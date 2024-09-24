EC to have 'zero tolerance' towards use of money power in J'khand assembly polls

Ranchi: The Election Commission on Tuesday made it clear to central and state enforcement agencies that it will have "zero tolerance towards use of money power" in the upcoming elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.



Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu reviewed poll preparedness here and held meetings with political parties, security forces, and other stakeholders since Monday.

"During the review meeting with nearly 20 central and state enforcement agencies like DRI, NCB, state and central GST, RPF, RBI, state police, income tax, enforcement directorate, etc, the commission underscored its focus for inducement-free elections. The commission conveyed its zero tolerance towards use of money power in the elections," the EC said in a release.

The CEC cautioned the officials to avoid any undue harassment of the public in the name of checking during the elections.

The Election Commission (EC) directed all enforcement agencies to work in a coordinated manner to "curb illicit liquor, cash, and drug inflow in the state besides synchronising and updating their route maps".

The poll panel asked the police and excise department to focus on action against liquor and drug kingpins and establish backward linkages for wider deterrence besides reviewing inter-state border and Naka arrangements.

The poll panel also directed the officials to maintain a special focus on Jharkhand's borders with West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "We held meetings with political parties and enforcement agencies. The parties demanded 100 per cent CCTVs at booths. We have instructed officials concerned that entire elections should be free, fair, and inducement-free."

All parties should be given level-playing fields in the assembly polls, he said.

"We have told DMs and SPs to ensure drug-free elections and sealing of borders to prevent any disturbance. During election campaigns, there will be allegations and counter allegations but the authorities should not take sides. We will take strict action (in such cases)," he said.

The poll panel has asked officials to attract voters through various themes like paddy-sowing, tourist spots, and hockey to motivate people to come out with larger numbers and participate in voting, the CEC said.

He also said the commission will soon take a "final call on election dates".

According to officials, several political parties requested the poll panel to conduct the assembly elections in a single phase.

As per the EC, most parties requested the poll panel to consider festivals such as Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja, and State Foundation Day in October and November before deciding on the election schedule.

The parties also requested the EC to ensure enhanced participation of people in the election process.

"The commission was informed that many voters in the state will be traveling during Chatth puja. Many parties also requested for a single-phase election," an official said.

To avoid any undue harassment by authorities, a few parties highlighted the need for clear guidelines and demarcation of areas for setting up desks near polling stations by parties on election days, he said.

"One of the parties also raised concern about the deletion of names on voter lists in certain constituencies in previous elections. One party requested inquiry of a sudden increase of electors in certain assembly constituencies," the official said.

Some parties raised concerns about hate speech during campaigning and requested the commission to impose a ban on raising sub-judice matters like illegal immigrants in the state, he added.

During the two-day review visit of the commission from Monday, representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, National People's Party, AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashtriya Janata Dal met the CEC and election commissioners.