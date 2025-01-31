EC team visits Mann house in Delhi for search, denied entry

New Delhi:Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP on Thursday claimed that the Election Commission (EC) officials and the Delhi police raided Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s Kapurthala House residence. The EC team reportedly conducted a raid for a search operation. However, they claimed that they were not allowed to enter the premises.

The development comes after a complaint about alleged money distribution. The EC’s flying squad was initially not allowed entry into the premises, but later gained access, only to find the rooms locked.

Terming it “yet another politically motivated move by BJP”, the AAP accused the ruling party for misusing government agencies to target the Opposition leaders while turning a blind eye to blatant violations of the model code of conduct by the BJP leaders.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the ‘selective targeting of the Opposition leaders’, highlighting that while the BJP leaders are openly distributing cash, blankets, sarees, shoes, jackets, shawls, and even gold chains ahead of the elections, it is the Punjab CM who is being subjected to a raid.

Mr Mann also strongly condemned the raid, stating that the Delhi police and the Election Commission were working under the BJP’s influence to malign the image of Punjab and its people.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kejriwal said, “The chief minister of Punjab resides in Delhi at Kapurthala House, which is his official residence. It seems that a raid is being conducted on the chief minister of Punjab. I don’t understand — it’s BJP leaders who are openly distributing money, blankets, sarees, shoes, jackets, shawls, and even gold chains. Yet, the raid is happening on the chief minister of Punjab. What kind of governance is this?”

The Punjab CM in a post on X and wrote, “Today, a team from the Election Commission, along with Delhi police, arrived at my residence, Kapurthala House, in Delhi to conduct a raid. In Delhi, BJP members are openly distributing money, yet neither Delhi police nor the Election Commission seems to notice anything. No action is being taken against this. In a way, the Delhi police and the Election Commission are tarnishing the image of Punjabis at the behest of the BJP, which is highly condemnable.”