EC suspends five cops over voter harassment in UP bypolls

Government employees cast their votes through ballot papers in the presence of Srikakulam District Collector, Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, for the AP Assembly and Parliament elections at Narasannapeta in Srikakulam District on Saturday.

New Delhi:�At least five police personnel were suspended and many others removed from poll duty in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for flouting Election Commission guidelines and stopping electors from casting votes in the ongoing assembly bypolls, officials said.

The action by the poll authority came amid complaints by opposition parties, mainly Samajwadi Party that people from a particular community were being prevented from casting vote.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav urged the EC to suspend all police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs on basis of video evidence.

Acting on the Commission's directions, district election officers and superintendents of police, after verifying the complaints, have suspended the police personnel for their conduct.

EC officials said in Muzaffarnagar, two sub-inspectors have been suspended for "non-compliance" of EC guidelines for voter checking.

In view of complaints received regarding checking of identity cards of voters by police personnel in Moradabad, a thorough investigation was conducted, the officials said.

The cases pertained to Bhikanpur Kulwara and Milak Siri villages.

In this regard one sub-inspector, two head constables, and two women constables have been removed from poll duty and sent to the police lines.

In another complaint regarding police personnel entering a polling booth, the investigation found that he had entered the booth to inquire about the smooth conduct of the polling process.

However, as this is against EC guidelines, the erring police official has been suspended and department proceeding will be initiated, the poll panel said.

Similar suspensions were ordered in Sisamau assembly constituency of Kanpur district.

Taking cognisance of the complaints on social media by the Samajwadi Party that some communities were prevented from voting during the bypolls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and all district election officers and returning officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

They were told to take immediate cognisance of all complaints and take prompt action and inform the complainant through social media also by tagging them.

No eligible voter should be prevented from voting and any kind of biased attitude will not be tolerated, they were warned.

If anyone is found guilty after receiving a complaint, strict action should be taken, the poll machinery was told, the officials said.

Voting is underway in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.�