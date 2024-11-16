EC seeks replies from Nadda, Kharge on Rahul, Shah speeches

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their responses to complaints over controversial statements made during the ongoing election campaigns in several states.





The BJP filed a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during a rally, where he allegedly accused the BJP and the RSS of promoting hate and indirectly linked them to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The BJP argued that the comments violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by inciting hatred and making unsubstantiated allegations.





Conversely, the Congress raised objections to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, in which he accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and made references to past communal incidents, claiming that such governance would harm the nation. The Congress claimed that Shah’s comments were inflammatory and divisive, breaching MCC guidelines.





The EC has asked both party leaders to submit their comments on these complaints to assess if any violations of election rules occurred, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum and fairness during the election campaign.