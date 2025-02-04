EC rejects pressure tactics, stands firm amid Kejriwal’s allegations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday took strong exception to what it called “repeated deliberate pressure tactics” aimed at maligning the poll body, asserting that it will not be influenced by such insinuations. The response came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar was seeking a post-retirement appointment.

In a post on X, the ECI stated, “The 3-member Commission collectively noted repeated deliberate pressure tactics to malign ECI in the Delhi Elections, as if it is a single-member body & decided to have constitutional restraint, absorbing such outbursts with sagacity, stoically & not to be swayed by such insinuations.” Without naming AAP or Kejriwal, the Commission defended its neutrality, emphasizing that all electoral actions are carried out by over 1.5 lakh officials in Delhi under a robust legal framework ensuring fair and non-partisan conduct.

On Monday, Kejriwal accused the Election Commission of surrendering to the BJP and questioned the CEC’s intentions. “I urge the Election Commission to do its duty and give up the desire for a post-retirement position,” he said.

His remarks were part of a larger criticism by AAP, which has repeatedly questioned the poll panel’s handling of election-related issues in Delhi.

The ECI’s firm response underscores its commitment to conducting free and fair elections, despite political attacks. With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, the confrontation between AAP and the Election Commission is expected to intensify.