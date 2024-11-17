EC issues notice to Congress, BJP chiefs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued notices to the presidents of the Congress and BJP following mutual complaints regarding statements made by their star campaigners, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah, during election rallies.

In its notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI referenced a complaint filed by the BJP accusing Rahul Gandhi of violating the model code of conduct. The BJP alleged that Gandhi made inappropriate comments on castes and attacked the RSS during his speeches at rallies in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.



The BJP's complaint stated, “It sounds rather exasperating that despite several reprimands, the INC and its star campaigners, principally Rahul Gandhi, continue their perfidious tirade based on absolute and treacherous lies… Such slanderous campaigns may adversely affect the unity and integrity of this great country.”



Conversely, the Congress lodged a complaint with the ECI against Union home minister Amit Shah. The Congress accused Shah of making “duplicitous claims designed to malign the reputation of the Indian National Congress; incite animosity on the basis of religion and caste, and mislead the general public.”



Responding to these allegations, the ECI has instructed both party leaders to submit their responses to the notices by Monday afternoon. The commission’s actions highlight its role in ensuring fair play and adherence to the electoral code during the intense poll battle.

As the elections approach, both parties continue to engage in vigorous campaigning, with the ECI monitoring their activities to maintain a level playing field. The outcomes of these notices could influence the strategies and public perceptions of the Congress and BJP in the final stages of the electoral process.





