EC invites Congress on Dec. 3 to discuss concerns regarding Maharashtra polls

While accepting Congress’s demand for hearing, the EC has also clarified that all due processes were properly followed while holding the Maharashtra election. “Election Commission of India invites the Indian National Congress (INC) delegation on December 3, 2024. ECI in its interim response to INC reiterates a transparent process with the involvement of candidates/their agents at every stage,” the EC statement read.

The Congress had raised two issues in its memorandum given to the EC on Friday. The party had alleged that there was an unprecedented increase in the number of registered voters in five months after the Lok Sabha election, which was an “electoral fraud”. It also raised concerns over the approximate increase of 76 lakh votes cast after 5pm on the polling day.

In its response to Congress’s memorandum, the poll body pointed out that electoral rolls are always prepared and finalised with close involvement of all political parties, the copies of the draft electoral roll published are given to political parties and the verification process involves political parties at every stage of the process. “Having stated this, the Commission would get the issues raised by INC examined and keep them informed of the outcome,” the EC wrote.

Regarding the increase in the voting after 5pm, the EC clarified that authorised agents of all candidates are given a copy of Form 17, which has the total votes polled at the particular polling station, on the polling day itself. The EC further said that the number of polled votes in Form 17C cannot be changed and can be verified with the total votes counted.

The Congress has raised doubt over the entire electoral process in Maharashtra. State Congress president Nana Patole has said that the EC did not conduct the election in fairness and even tampered with voter data. Another Congress leader Bhai Jagtap called EC a “dog” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



