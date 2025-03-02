EC: Duplicate voter card numbers no indication of fake votes

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed concerns raised over identical EPIC numbers (Voter card) for electors in different states, clarifying that while some voters share the same EPIC number, their demographic details, Assembly Constituency, and polling booth information are distinct.

The commission explained that the duplication arises from certain states and Union Territories using an identical alphanumeric series — a remnant of the decentralised, manual process before transitioning to the ERONET platform. "Irrespective of the EPIC number, an elector can vote only at their designated polling station in the state or UT where they are enrolled," the ECI stated.