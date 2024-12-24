EC dismisses Congress’s objections, says no discrepancy in Maharashtra poll

Mumbai:The Election Commission has once again rejected Congress’ allegations regarding irregularities in the recently concluded Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections. The EC said there was neither any arbitrary changes in the electoral roll nor inexplicable increase in voter turnout after 5 pm.

“It is impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of voting at the polling station itself,” said the poll body.

The Maharashtra Congress has alleged of arbitrary addition and deletion of voter names from the electoral rolls in Maharashtra, where Vidhan Sabha elections were held in November. In a letter to the Election Commission on November 29, the Maharashtra Congress claimed that there was an ‘unprecedented increase’ of around 47 lakh voters in the electoral rolls between July and November. The Opposition party also claimed that an ‘implausible’ 76 lakh votes were cast in the last hour of polling after 5 pm.

The EC termed the Congress’ allegations ‘misleading and factually incorrect.’ “The factual position pertaining to enrollment of electors between the period of Lok Sabha Election, 2024 and Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election, 2024 indicates that there are only six Assembly Constituencies, and not 50 Assembly Constituencies, where total additions were over 50,000 electors,” said the poll body.

Regarding allegations of irregular deletion of voters, the EC stated that there were no bulk or unusual deletions across any Assembly Constituencies. The poll body said that the preparation of electoral rolls was a meticulous, transparent, and participatory process. All political parties, including Congress, are involved at each stage of the updation process, it said.

The EC highlighted the significant involvement of political parties throughout the electoral process, from the preparation of the electoral rolls to the final polling. The commission cited nearly 60 instances where political parties, including the Congress, were actively engaged in the process.