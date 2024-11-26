EC Announces Rajya Sabha Bypoll Dates for Four States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for Rajya Sabha bypolls in four states—Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. The vacancies arose due to resignations and the demise of sitting members.

According to the EC, the elections will be conducted on December 12, with counting scheduled to take place on the same day. The official notification for the bypolls will be issued on November 28, and the last date for filing nominations is December 5. Scrutiny of nominations will be completed by December 6, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by December 8.

States and Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh: A vacancy arose after the resignation of BJP leader Hardwar Dubey, who passed away earlier this year.

West Bengal: The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

Kerala: The vacancy emerged after the demise of CPI(M) leader Jose K. Mani.

Uttarakhand: The seat became vacant due to the death of BJP MP Narayan Datt Tiwari.

Significance of the Elections

These bypolls hold political importance, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where the BJP and Trinamool Congress, respectively, dominate the political landscape. The elections are likely to see intense political maneuvering as parties aim to secure their representation in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the general elections in 2024.

The EC has assured strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the electoral process. Security arrangements will also be in place to ensure free and fair voting. The results are expected to shape the political equations in the respective states, reflecting the changing dynamics within India’s political arena.