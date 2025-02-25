Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Jolts Odisha, No Damage Reported

Bhubaneswar: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Odisha early Tuesday morning, with tremors felt across coastal districts from Balasore to Paradip. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake occurred at 6:10 am, with its epicenter in the Bay of Bengal, about 286 km east of Puri.



Originating at a depth of 91 km (latitude 19.52°N, longitude 88.55°E), the tremors were felt in Bhubaneswar, Chandipur, Cuttack, and Paradip. The shaking, which lasted only a few seconds, startled early risers but caused no reported casualties or structural damage.



Although the impact was mild due to the offshore location, tremors were also experienced in parts of West Bengal, Bangladesh, and western Odisha, including Rourkela and Sambalpur. Authorities remain on alert, and the NCS continues to monitor for potential aftershocks. No tsunami warning has been issued.