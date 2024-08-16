EAM S Jaishankar to visit Kuwait on August 18

New Delhi:External affairs minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Kuwait on August 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the visit, EAM will meet Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and is also expected to call on the leadership of Kuwait.



"EAM's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.



Recently, Jaishankar visited Maldives from August 9 to 11, where he was received by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer at the airport.



The visit was aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries and exploring avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.



Following his visit he inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects and exchanged MoUs in Male with Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.



Jaishankar said that he held productive discussions with Zameer.



Maldives foreign affairs minister hailed the meeting as a milestone of India's commitment to community empowerment in Maldives.



He also met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on August 10 and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in both countries and the region.



"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.



This meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day official visit to the Maldives, which marks the first high-level trip from India after President Muizzu assumed office last year.

