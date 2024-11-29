EAM Jaishankar uses cricket analogy to explain India's foreign policy

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the book launch event of former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath, where he drew intriguing parallels between cricket and Indian foreign policy.

Speaking at the release of former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's memoir 'Fearless', EAM S Jaishankar while commenting upon India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, said, "I think nobody has any doubt that 1983 was the inflection point. It was not just the inflection point, but the man of the match of the inflection point. Pakistan won it at one point and Sri Lanka won it at one point. But nowhere else was it as big an inflection point as it was in the history of cricket. Because, if you look at India's role in world cricket after 1983, it fundamentally changed."

Drawing an interesting analogy between cricket and foreign policy, the EAM remarked, "I like to constantly compare the evolution of cricket in India with the evolution of Indian foreign policy, and with India itself".

He noted various takeaways from the book which draw parallels with India's foreign policy. "The first takeaway is that the world is intensely competitive, but respect is earned. So the same Clive Lloyd in 1976, who did not spare any of you from body line bowling, was also the fielding captain who was generous enough to declare that pitch unfit in 1983. And that, in many ways, was respect earned".

He said that another takeaway was the difference which one person can make.

EAM said that when they think of foreign policy, they often compare it with chess, but it is not like chess at all.

"It's far more like cricket. And it is like cricket because first, there are many players. Two, the playing conditions keep varying. Playing at home and playing abroad are very different. You are at the umpire's whims at times. There are many formats. And at the end of the day, a lot of it is about psychology, trying to outthink the other team, trying to get into their heads. That every time you go out there to do your business, it is actually that competitive spirit that you tell yourself, I have to win this", EAM said.

He remarked, "So cricketers are great analogies to explain to people in very complex situations what they should be like in their behaviour. So in my own system, if I have to tell someone, hang in there. Take it on the chip. Whatever happens, stand your ground. You are the analogy I use".

Jaishankar said that today's India is the India the world wants to play with and "an India which is frankly good for global business, an India which sets standards, which tests other people's metal".

He reiterated the advice given by cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's father for his colleagues. "Move early, play late, prepare well, anticipate, read them and then play".

Commenting upon Pakistan, Jaishankar referred to Amarnath's views on Pakistan and the 1982-83 tour. "You said you played them better because from the traditional side-on position, you now move to an open-chested position. I couldn't have found a better description for a Pakistan policy that time".

Mohinder Amarnath is the son of the legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath.

He played for the Indian national team from 1969 to 1989, scoring 4378 Test runs. Nine of his eleven Test centuries were scored overseas. He was Man of the Match in the semi-final and the final when India won the World Cup in 1983. He was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1984 and also received the Arjuna Award the same year.

'Fearless' is the memoir of cricketing legend Mohinder Amarnath.