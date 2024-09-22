DVAC Files Case Against Former Minister

Chennai:The DVAC has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 27.90 crore in 2016 when he was the State Minister for Housing and Urban Development to favour real estate promoters.

Based on a complaint lodged with the government by Jayaram Venkatraman, convener of Arappor Iyyakam, an NGO, the government gave the nod to the DVAC to file the FIR that also name 10 others, including Vaithilingam’s sons Prabhu and Shanmughaprabu as accused.



The alleged bribe was received for approval of statutory planning for high rise buildings.

