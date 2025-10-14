Durgapur Gang Rape Survivor’s Father Seeks CBI Probe

Bhubaneswar: The father of the second-year medical student from Odisha, who was allegedly gang-raped near a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, has said his daughter will not continue her studies in the state. He also urged that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a more thorough probe.

“My daughter is stable now. Doctors haven’t spoken to me directly, but her condition is improving. She won’t continue her studies in West Bengal. The Odisha Women’s Commission has assured help for her transfer to a good college. They met my daughter and offered full support,” he said.

While appreciating the police action so far, the father maintained that only a CBI inquiry could ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation. “The investigation is going well, but it would be even better if the CBI takes over. There must be strict action against all involved. We are still awaiting the medical report,” he added.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, including a former college security guard, a hospital employee, a civic worker, and an unemployed youth.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally spoke to the survivor and her family on Monday evening, assuring them of complete support from the Odisha government. During the detailed telephonic conversation, he expressed concern for her health and conveyed that her education, safety, and medical care would be fully taken care of.

“I have instructed officials to take all necessary measures to help you continue your education. If required, arrangements will be made for your enrolment in Bhubaneswar,” Mr Majhi reportedly told the survivor.

Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson Shovana Mohanty, who is currently in Durgapur, is coordinating with local authorities and providing assistance to the victim and her family.