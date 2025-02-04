Dubey Moves Privilege Motion Against Rahul

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate privilege proceedings against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for alleged breach of privilege by “ridiculing” the country and “lowering the prestige of our Republic”.

Gandhi while participating in debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address had on Monday alleged that China was “sitting inside” Indian territory because Make-in-India had “failed”. He had also alleged that foreign affairs minister S. Jaishankar was sent to Washington to secure an invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

In a letter to Birla, Dubey said, “Rahul Gandhi not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic”.

“I request your good self to initiate privilege proceedings against him on an urgent basis. I also wish to emphasise that since the Parliament records and proceedings are the testimony to his incessant callous/irresponsible attitude,” he wrote.

Dubey alleged that the LoP was distorting the historical and substantive facts as Rahul raised six issues in his Parliament speech on Monday, including China capturing vast land in the Eastern Regions of India and appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.

He accused Rahul of misusing Article 105 of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for freedom of speech in the Parliament, and said that the LoP failed to authenticate whatever he spoke. “To the best of my knowledge, this ‘erudite’ person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologised for using the pious forum of the Parliament to defame our country and the elected government,” the letter said.